New Germany coach Hansi Flick has recalled forward Marco Reus and named three uncapped players in his first squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.

Flick has replaced Joachim Loew, who stepped down after 15 years in charge following Euro 2020 where Germany lost to England in the last 16.

Germany sit third in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group, three points behind leaders Armenia, after a shock home defeat by North Macedonia last March.

The four-time world champions face minnows Liechtenstein on September 2, Armenia three days later and Iceland in Reykjavik on September 8.

