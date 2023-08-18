New Napoli coach Rudi Garcia said on Friday his side were not “the favourites” for Serie A this season ahead of the start of their title defence against Frosinone on Saturday.

The Frenchman replaced Luciano Spalletti in the dug-out after the Italian left Napoli having led the club to their first Scudetto in 33 years last term.

Napoli fans will be hoping for another strong title challenge, especially as star forwards Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have stayed at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“My goal — it’s simple — is to bring this team to the level I know they’re capable of playing,” Garcia told a pre-match press conference.

“I am calm, I am focused on my team to give them everything they need so that they can win matches.

“As champions, a lot is expected of us. We are among the favourites but we are not the favourites.”

