A boutique hotel planned for Kalanka Beach in Delimara and originally granted a permit in 2018 will be considerably lower than in the original plans and have more public open spaces, the Planning Authority said on Thursday.

The authority said that despite having a previous permit, works on the project have not yet commenced and a revision of plans had been approved.

The site currently consists of a derelict building, originally a hotel dating back to the 1950s built on two floors. The building is located on an area of approximately 4,844m², which includes a large paved are, as well as some outbuildings.

The new 18-room hotel will have a lounge area, bar, restaurant, outdoor pool and spa facilities.

The PA said that although with the new decision, there will be a minimal increase in the take up of disturbed land, the Planning Board felt that there was enough justification for the new plans, given that the visual impact of the project has been successfully mitigated with the new design.

Through the removal of a basement level, the project will be lower in its overall height and better fit the topography of the sensitive site, the PA said.

The board told that the developer told the developer to increase landscaping around the project and lower rubble walls.

The original design of the hotel, approved in 2018.