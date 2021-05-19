Bank of Valletta is launching the BOV SecurekeyPlus − a new internet banking securekey with enhanced transaction signing capabilities.

The new BOV SecurekeyPlus is a transaction signing solution with PIN protection and Cronto-based visual authentication. It is ideal for businesses who on a regular basis affect multiple transactions over the BOV internet banking. Like the digital BOV Signatures available through BOV Mobile and the physical white securekey, this latest authenticator protects consumers and businesses by enhancing security for online banking against sophisticated fraud schemes.

“This new securekey is a physical key that allows authorisation of multiple transactions at one go, addressing the requirements of businesses who prefer the flexibility of multiple authorisations rather than having to authorise every single transaction,” Franco Xuereb, executive eBanking at Bank of Valletta, said. “We listened to what our business customers had to say about their online banking experience and subsequently brought this advanced securekey to the market, providing them with a fast and secure solution for their financial needs.”

The BOV SecurekeyPlus, which comes at an annual fee of €15, is not a replacement for BOV Signatures, which is free of charge to all BOV internet banking subscribers and allows for authorisation of multiple transactions. Business customers who would like to obtain the BOV SecurekeyPlus are to send a request on https://www.bov.com/Assistants/set-an-appointment.

Moreover, as communicated in 2019, the old black securekey will be completely disabled over the coming weeks. Customers who are still making use of this key for viewing purposes are to use BOV Signatures by downloading the BOV Mobile App for free or apply for a new physical key.

More information can be found on https://www.bov.com/content/the-bov-securekey.