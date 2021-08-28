Joaquin Correa made an immediate impact on his Inter debut by scoring twice as the Serie A champions came from behind to win 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Friday.

Correa completed his move to Inter from Lazio on Thursday and came off the bench to snatch the points for Simone Inzaghi’s side, who have began their title defence with two wins from as many games.

The Argentina forward struck Inter’s crucial second seven minutes from the end, leaping high to power home Matteo Darmian’s cross and complete a second-half comeback after Lautaro Martinez had levelled shortly after the break with a header of his own.

He added the cherry to the cake in stoppage time when he gathered the ball and fired home the third with a precision finish.

