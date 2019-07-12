New signing Bas Dost made an instant impact on his Bundesliga return on Sunday, scoring just minutes into his Eintracht Frankfurt debut as they came from behind to beat Fortuna Duesseldorf 2-1.

Dost, who scored 36 goals in 85 games with Wolfsburg from 2012-2016, came back to Germany early last week following his move from Sporting Lisbon, and it was his goal that began the comeback 13 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

Goncalo Paciencia then sealed the win late, buoying the club after star attacker Ante Rebic was left out of the squad ahead of a likely move to AC Milan.

"What's most important is that we could get this victory in front of our home fans. It was of course not an easy day for us, with the story about Ante Rebic," said Eintracht coach Adi Hutter.

"He knows the Bundesliga. He arrived in the stadium on Thursday and soaked up the atmosphere –- he's a great guy and it won't take him long to prove himself as a fan favourite."

Rebic's absence meant Eintracht looked toothless up front until Dost's introduction at half-time, which bolstered the front-line and led to his headed equaliser, which came after Rouwen Hennings had put the away side ahead nine minutes before the break.

They then snatched the three points with just four minutes left thanks to another fine header from Paciencia, who had set up Dost's opener.

Dost and Paciencia's combination up front will please Hutter, with his side already having lost Luka Jovic to Real Madrid and Sebastian Haller to West Ham in the summer.

Earlier a double from Japan striker Yuya Osako carried Werder Bremen to their first Bundesliga win of the season, his strikes downing 10-man Augsburg 3-2 at the Weser Stadium.

Osako opened the scoring in just the sixth minute when he finished a counter attack which began in the Bremen penalty box.

Ruben Vargas equalised just six minutes later before teenage forward Josh Sargent put Bremen ahead again in the 21st minute after expertly controlling a long ball and hammering it home.

Bremen looked to be fully in the driver's seat when Augsburg defender Stephan Lichtsteiner was sent off in the 32nd minute of an action-packed half following two yellow cards in 10 minutes, but Vargas levelled the scores with his second moments after halftime.

However Osako completed his brace in the 67th minute to restore Bremen's lead, and the hosts withstood a late flurry from Augsburg to hold on and pull themselves off the bottom of the table, up to 13th place.