Zanzi Homes has announced the appointment of Michael Attard as the new branch manager for the Mrieħel office, managed by franchise owners, Ben Zammit Tabone, Jon Licari and Miodrag Milojevic. With a journey spanning the real estate landscape since 2019, Attard brings a wealth of experience and a strong spirit to lead the charge at this pivotal branch.

Starting as a sales specialist and ascending steadily to the role of branch manager, Attard’s trajectory in the real estate sector is marked by. Emerging from a challenging financial background, he has always been driven by a relentless thirst for achievement and personal growth.

"My journey in real estate has been one of transformation and continuous learning. I've been fortunate to receive exceptional training and guidance, inspiring me to not only achieve success but to extend the same support and mentorship to others," Attard said.

Having a diverse range of interests including travel, photography, technology, and a deep appreciation for architecture and design, Attard's multifaceted approach aligns seamlessly with the intricacies of the real estate market. His expertise in design also proves invaluable in guiding clients and colleagues towards bespoke lifestyle arrangements.

"My goal is to invigorate the Mrieħel office, nurturing a team of five high-performing agents within the inaugural year. I aim to foster a collaborative environment driven by self-motivation and expertise, ensuring exceptional service delivery throughout the property transaction process,” he added.