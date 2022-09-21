Brighton’s new manager Roberto De Zerbi said on Tuesday he has received the seal of approval from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after taking charge of the Premier League club.

Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach De Zerbi was hired by Brighton on Sunday as the successor to Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea.

The 43-year-old Italian has earned admiration for his sides’ attacking brand of football, while his overachieving Sassuolo teams in Serie A attracted widespread praise.

His principles caught the eye of Guardiola, who reached out to his kindred spirit to congratulate him on joining Brighton.

“I spoke to Pep on Sunday evening, yes. He’s very happy that I’m on board here,” De Zerbi said.

“He told me very good things about the club. And he told me that if I need he will be very happy to help me. But of course not in the match we are playing against them!”

