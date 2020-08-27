Cathy Ward has been appointed British High Commissioner to Malta, succeeding Stuart Gill, who will be retiring from the diplomatic service, the British High Commission said.

Ward will take up her appointment in September.

Katherine Georgina Louise Marcelle Ward is currently ambassador in Quito, Ecuador.

She has held several posts in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office including in the Near East department, Middle East and North Africa directorate. She was also deputy High Commissioner in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Ward, who has a daughter, joined the FCO in 1994.