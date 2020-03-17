A new bus schedule will be implemented from Wednesday according to the current passenger demand, Malta Public Transport said.

Transport Minister Ian Borg also announced the change on his Facebook page, saying the changes were because of the COVID-19 situation.

The new bus schedule will see bus frequency reduced on some routes which have seen a decline in demand and increases in others, because of reduced bus capacity due to a 'no standing' rule introduced to encourage social distancing. 

 

MPT said in its statement that while there will be changes on most of the routes, there will be none to busy ones such as Routes 90 and 13.

There will also be additional bus trips on 16 routes during the early morning peak hours. The additional routes are as follows:

Route Number

Early Departure Times (Monday to Friday)

4

at 05:20 from Birgu Riche

13

at 05:05 and at 05:35 from Ċagħaq

at 05:05 and at 05:35 from Valletta

13A

at 05:20 and at 05:50 from San Ġiljan

at 05:20 and at 05:50 from Valletta

14

at 05:25 and at 05:55 from Pembroke P&R

at 05:30 and at 06:00 from Valletta

21

at 05:40 from Sliema Ferries

31

at 05:15 from Buġibba

43

at 05:50 from Naxxar Stivala

at 05:25 from Valletta

48

at 05:05 from Valletta

at 05:20 and at 05:50 from Buġibba

73

at 05:05 from Xarolla

74

at 05:45 from Żurrieq

82

at 05:00 and at 05:55 from Marconi

at 05:05 from Valletta

83

at 05:25 from Gardenja

at 05:00 from Valletta

84

at 04:54 from Diacono Żejtun

at 05:10 from Valletta

92

at 05:15 from Żonqor

94

at 04:56 from Wignacourt

 

 