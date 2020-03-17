A new bus schedule will be implemented from Wednesday according to the current passenger demand, Malta Public Transport said.

Transport Minister Ian Borg also announced the change on his Facebook page, saying the changes were because of the COVID-19 situation.

The new bus schedule will see bus frequency reduced on some routes which have seen a decline in demand and increases in others, because of reduced bus capacity due to a 'no standing' rule introduced to encourage social distancing.

MPT said in its statement that while there will be changes on most of the routes, there will be none to busy ones such as Routes 90 and 13.

There will also be additional bus trips on 16 routes during the early morning peak hours. The additional routes are as follows: