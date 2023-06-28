New bus routes between Mġarr and Xlendi and Mġarr and Marsalforn will start operating on Sunday, Malta Public Transport said.

TD30 will link Mġarr and Xlendi. From Mondays to Fridays, the service will operate from 10:08 am to 7:08 pm, with departures from Mġarr every 30 minutes. Passengers can expect the same frequency of departures from Xlendi between 9:45 am and 6:45 pm. During weekends, the TD30 route will operate from 10:08 am to 7:38 pm, with 30-minute intervals for departures from both Mgarr and Xlendi.

TD31 will operate Mondays to Fridays between Mgarr and Marsalforn from 10:08 am to 8:38 pm, with departures from Mġarr every 30 minutes. Departures from Marsalforn will follow a similar schedule between 9:47 am to 8:47 pm. On weekends, the service will be available from 10:08 am to 8:38 pm from Mġarr, and from 9:47 am to 8:17 pm from Marsalforn.

Further information from www.publictransport.com.mt