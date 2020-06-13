A new bus terminal has been inaugurated in Marsascala after a €260,000 upgrading project.

The terminal in St Anthony's Road serves seven different routes and sees 10 journeys an hour. In 2019, more than 530,000 passengers boarded buses there.

Transport authorities said the upgraded terminalinus has a partly opaque roof to offer maximum shade while the rest provides more than 99 per cent UV protection.

Paving was chosen to be accessible for the visually impaired, and the terminal design improves safety for people getting on or off buses. Commuters will also have access to free Wi-Fi and vending machines.

Transport minister Ian Borg, who visited the project on Saturday, said Transport Malta had managed the installation of 30 new bus shelters around the country and was continuing work on major projects such as the regeneration of the Porte des Bombes pedestrian subway in Floriana.

"In the first two months of this year, we witnessed a 16.6 per cent and 21.8 per cent increase [in bus usage] over the same months last year," the minister said. "Now that we have started relaxing measures, we can see an average of 35,000 passengers more every day when compared to April."