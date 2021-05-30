A new by-law in St Paul’s Bay bans the consumption of alcohol in public places.

In a post on Facebook, deputy mayor Carlos Zarb warned that anyone caught breaking the by-law will be fined €70.

He said that signs announcing the law had started to be installed and the council will be providing stickers to shop selling alcohol. Meetings will also be held with the enforcing authorities.

"These acts are always ongoing for a number of hours in the same places. In other words, I don’t want to hear any excuses,” Zarb wrote.

In a previous post, he had described the new by-law as a "big win" for the locality arguing that it could lead to the destruction of the ghettos that had cropped up in the locality.

The by-law prohibits loitering with and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places, other than in designated areas.

Shop owners selling alcohol also have to stick a notice informing patrons of the law or risk being fined. The same counts for event organisers in the locality.

Anyone breaching the law is liable to a €70 fine and an additional €15 per day of breach.