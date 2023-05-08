The government is set to announce a new law that seeks to curb parking abuse among cab operators.

Sources close to the government said the law is intended to stop overnight on-street parking of 'light passenger vehicles', cabs that are often referred to as Y-plates, by ensuring that all vehicles have an off-street parking site.

As it stands, every Y-plated vehicle must have a corresponding garage or off-street parking site where cars can be parked when not in use.

However, the new law goes a step further and requires operators to provide Transport Malta with site plans for garages or off-street parking showing there is adequate space for the registered vehicles.

They would otherwise be refused an operator’s licence, which is issued yearly.

Sources say that many cars are often registered under a one-car garage and even P.O. boxes are sometimes used.

The new law includes other provisions. One change will allow cab drivers to go for a short break as Y-plates will be able to park on-street for a limited amount of time.

Still, the vehicles will have to be parked a significant distance away from white taxi stands, a measure aimed to stop cabs from taking business away from white taxis.

Y-plate drivers will only be able to take a public parking spot for one hour.

In February, Times of Malta reported how several drivers had received a €500 fine while going to the bathroom or stopping to purchase a drink.

The reform comes a few months after the transport ministry said the government “is working to find a reasonable solution without opening up for abuse”.