Minn Kampus Għal Ieħor is a new Campus FM series connecting global campuses.

This new 60-minute weekly programme connects professionals across campuses across the world to share the stories of how their career path has unfolded with our listeners.

From Abuja to Oslo, from Florida to Macao, Dr Karsten Xuereb asks academics, managers, researchers and network builders about their inspirations, motivations and how they have faced up to the challenges they have met. Their narratives include a focus on their research and a wider look at their operative milieu.

Minn Kampus Għal Ieħor host Karsten Xuereb.

Many guests on the programme share culture, education, human rights and identity politics as their main areas of engagement with society, and bring their perspectives closer to listeners through their own particular choice of music tracks. The series starts by meeting the outgoing Norwegian Secretary for State for Culture and includes Maltese nationals living abroad. Programmes are in Maltese and English.

The hour-long programme will air as from Tuesday, October 5, at 4pm with a repetition on Fridays at 3pm and will be available here.