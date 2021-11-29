The new cannabis bill is a “substantial improvement” over the White Paper presented earlier this year, according to Moviment Graffitti, which on Monday slammed employers' "zero-tolerance" approach.

“The proposed law’s main aim is to regulate an existing market of cannabis users, who will now be given the possibility to buy their product from safer sources, without fear of being hassled by the authorities, and without having to turn to the illicit market,” the NGO said in a statement.

“We are completely in favour of the idea that drug users should no longer go to prison, especially considering the stories coming out of Corradino [Correctional Facility] in the last two years.”

Graffitti also welcomed the provision allowing users to grow up to four plants in their homes, as well as regulations permitting the introduction of cannabis clubs through which non-profit associations can grow the substance and distribute it among members.

“This means that users will have the choice to grow and consume their own product, without being forced to buy cannabis from retailers.”

The group also called for an end to the stigmatisation of users, "lashing out at the misinformation and scaremongering campaigns carried out by a number of critics of the bill".

“Unfortunately, the debate has seen more and more wild claims being bandied about in the media, with certain organisations quoting statistics that do not exist, or simply twisting facts.

"The narrative that cannabis users resort to smoking as a result of their failings, or those of society, is patronising and dehumanising. Recreational cannabis use is not an aberration but a choice, in the same way people choose to consume tobacco, alcohol, or meat.

"The hypothesis that cannabis is a gateway drug for heavier substances has been debunked time and again by proper scientific studies, however opponents of the new law are intent on repeating it. This misinformation, together with a hazy understanding of the substance’s effects, leads to the further stigmatisation of users.”

'Employers zero-tolerance approach'

Moviment Graffitti also condemned Malta Employers Association's call for a “zero-tolerance” approach that would allow drug tests on their staff.

“We find it strange that the MEA is proposing a zero-tolerance approach towards a substance about which it knows nothing.

"Cannabis remains in the blood for a number of weeks, therefore such tests can never reveal if someone has consumed it right before going to work or on the workplace itself. Is the MEA proposing that nobody can use cannabis in their free time?”

“Besides this attempt at restricting workers’ quality time, the tests themselves are an invasive measure which will hinder employees’ peace of mind. Government should be wary of giving in to the MEA’s wild demands, which would create a situation where less people are going to prison whilst giving employers the power to restrict the freedoms and dignity of their workers.”

The NGO also called on Minister for Research Owen Bonnici to set up a strong independent regulatory authority, adding that the cannabis reform will only be as good as the authority overseeing it, and this holds true for every other authority in every other sector.