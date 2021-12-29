Spain on Wednesday imposed stricter capacity limits on sporting venues as the highly contagious Omicron variant drives record-high coronavirus cases, affecting top football clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Outdoor stadiums, which previously had no spectator limits, can now use up to 75 percent of their total capacity, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a press conference.

Indoor venues can use 50 percent of their capacity instead of 80 percent and wearing face masks will be compulsory, she added.

