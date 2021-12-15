A further 168 people tested positive for COVID overnight, while 110 recovered, according to health data.

The figures published by the Health Ministry also show that there were no COVID-linked deaths registered between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This means that Malta's number of known active cases stands at 1,464.

Of these, 23 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

The 168 new cases is the highest daily total discovered since late July.

Malta also reached a vaccination milestone on Tuesday, with the total number of vaccine doses administered passing the one million mark.

Healthcare workers have administered 1,000,324 vaccine doses, with 161,114 of those being booster shots.

As of Tuesday, children aged five to 11 started receiving their first COVID jabs.