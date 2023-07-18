Discover the thrill of New Zealand’s online casinos where a variety of classic and themed casino games are just a click away, no matter where you are. New Zealand offers countless online casinos for any Kiwi who is looking to play their favourite casino game, whether it is a classic like blackjack or roulette, or a pokie or slot with a captivating plot and theme.

New online casinos

In 2023, several new casinos in New Zealand were launched. Whether you are a frequent online casino visitor or looking to try out some games, there are so many online casino apps to choose from. That’s why we’ve put a list together of the new online casinos we recommend for you.

Determining the best online casinos

First, we want to clarify how we choose what casinos we think are the best. When recommending online casinos, we confirm that the casinos are fair, secure, and licensed.

Other features to consider when recommending online casinos are bonuses and promotions for new and returning players, the variety of games available, what withdrawal and deposit payment methods are enabled, and the quality of the customer support.

Security and licensing

Playing online casino games is way more enjoyable when you know that your personal and sensitive information is safe and secure. That is why it is a top priority to recommend online casinos that are officially authorized and licensed and have top security measures in place.

Official licensing is like a stamp of approval, or a confirmation from a government organization or an authorized regulatory organization in the casino industry. These regulatory measures ensure that a casino operates ethically, follows fair gaming practices, and protects your personal information, and also your rights as a player.

Online casinos should also have robust security measures in place, such as encryption technology and firewalls to protect you from scams, fraud, or any other cyber threat.

Bonuses and promotions

With so many online casinos available to players in New Zealand, many online casinos offer welcome bonuses to capture the attention of players looking to join a casino. After you’ve joined, many online casinos continue to offer bonuses and promotions as you continue to play.

When reviewing and recommending online casinos, the following types of bonuses and promotions are considered:

No deposit bonuses

A no deposit bonus is when an online casino offers you a prize before you put down any deposit. Simply, you can receive a certain number of free spins just for joining the casino, and without putting any money or deposit down.

Welcome bonuses

A welcome bonus can also be called a sign-up bonus, a first deposit bonus or a new player bonus. Each casino has different rules for who qualifies for the welcome bonus.

Other bonuses

Other promotions offered, such as a referral bonus, a deposit bonus, a reload bonus, a cashback bonus, or a freeplay bonus, are also taken into account.

Variety of games

Some online casinos have more games than others. Some may only offer the classic casino games like blackjack or baccarat, whereas others offer thousands of different games with different themes and are constantly adding new games. Therefore, it is important that you confirm that the online casino has your favourite game.

We also recommend online casinos that have a variety of different types of casino games, because even if you have a favourite, it is always fun to try something new!

Also, some online casinos have a “live” option. This is when games are broadcasted live and sometimes even have live dealers, making your online casino experience much more interactive and exciting.

Payment methods

Just like you want your personal information to be secure, you also want the transactions to be seamless and easy. Some online casinos offer more payment methods than others. Most online casinos in New Zealand accept Paysafecard, instant bank transfer, debit card, credit card, or e-wallets for deposits. However, the payout methods can vary depending on the casino.

Some payment methods, like crypto, have a faster payout time, with immediate transactions. Other methods may take a couple of days for you to see your payouts.

Customer support

When playing a game requires you to deposit money, it is important for you to be able to contact support immediately if there is ever an issue. We recommend online casinos that have a 24/7 customer support team with a variety of contact options, such as live chat, phone and email. We also care about a fast response rate and how helpful the customer support is regardless of how small of a question or concern a player may have.

List of the best new online casinos in New Zealand in 2023

Here we have chosen three new casinos that we think each have plenty to offer:

Casino Welcome bonus Other reasons to recommend Wildz $1,000 + 200 free spins Over 1,300 games

Lots of promotions• Trusted payment methods

Games including pokies, jackpot games, roulette, blackjack, and more

Live casino games are available Lucky Nugget $200 Trusted payment methods

Endorsed by eCOGRA and powered by Microgaming

500+ games including Blackjack, Video Poker, Slots, Roulette, Baccarat, Keno, and more Spin Casino $1,000 Accessible for all mobile devices and tablets

Selection of hundreds of games, including slot games, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker, video bingo, and more

Live casino games are available

Trusted payment methods

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.