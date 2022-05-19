A €2.4 million sensory integration therapy centre has been set up for children with sensory processing disorders.

Sensory processing disorders are relatively common in children with ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and those on the autism spectrum, but can also occur in other children.

Health Minister Chris Fearne who inaugurated the centre, said as many as one in every ten children may have a form of this disorder but not all of them require treatment.

The centre is manned by ten occupational therapists, two physiotherapists and two speech and language pathologists.

It forms part of the San Ġorġ Preca College in Marsa, and 85 per cent of the funds used to set it up and train the staff came from the EU.

177 children have already benefited from its services, following between 30 and 40 therapy sessions each. Treatment is based on the individual needs of each child.

Children are referred following screening by the Child Development Assessment Unit (CDAU).

Present at the inauguration were Education Minister Clifton Grima and Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett, who is responsible for EU funds.

The education minister said initiatives such as the new centre aim at helping children reach their full potential.

Bonett said funds for this centre also came from Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein which are not members of the EU, but which collaborate with EU countries and help fund projects in the European Economic Zone.