Donata Hopfen, the new CEO of the German Football League (DFL), has outlined her vision to make the Bundesliga “the most digital football league in the world”.

She became the first woman to head the DFL in January when Bundesliga games were still mostly played behind closed doors due to high numbers of Covid in Germany.

Hopfen says she has been delighted to see large crowds return over the last few months, such as when 75,000 packed Munich’s Allianz Arena last month to see Bayern Munich crowned Bundesliga champions for the 10th straight season.

