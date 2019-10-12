Burmarrad Group has announced that Sharon Camilleri has been appointed as the new chief executive officer.

The appointment took effect on Wednesday and was met with unanimous support by the team. Among her colleagues, Camilleri is known for her dedication to bettering Burmarrad Group over the years, focusing her energies not only on the group’s portfolio of clients but also as a workplace.

Her assistance and leadership style helped develop the business to be the market leader that it is today. With this in mind, the directors and managers at Burmarrad Group are excited to see the direction Camilleri will be taking the company as its new CEO.

Prior to her appointment to CEO, Camilleri held the position of executive director at the family-run firm. Since a very young age, she has been highly involved with the operations and management of Burmarrad Group, founded by her father Mario Gauci back in 1984.

Camilleri joined the family business in 1994 as an administration and sales executive, moving up to executive director for the sales, purchasing and leasing departments. She is now responsible for driving the strategic growth and development of the group across all business sectors.

Burmarrad Group specialises in leasing, rentals, sales and servicing for all types of vehicles. Approved repairers for Peugeot and Citroen as well as official distributors and service partners for Carrier Transicold, Chereau bodies, Dhollandia tail lifts, Pegaso lifts and Piaggio commercial vehicles. Diversification was always the company’s strength, and all subsequent business ventures were taken with one goal in mind: to develop Burmarrad Group as a player in the automotive industry and real estate. The company is ISO9001:2015 certified since 2008 and employs over 65 personnel.