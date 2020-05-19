Neville Young has been appointed chief executive officer of the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, following a public call for applications.



Young, a lawyer, has over seven years of experience in corporate governance and strategic overall management with the Water Services Corporation where he held the post of chief corporate officer.



He has overseen a wide variety of operational and fiscal responsibilities which ensured optimal business performance and realised substantial revenue enhancements, the FTS said in a statement.

The FTS, set up in 2001, is a government organisation that designs and builds new schools and refurbishes and maintains existing sites.





