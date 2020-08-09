John Mahon has been appointed CEO of Lufthansa Technik Malta. Mahon is no stranger to the Malta facility, having spent seven years there at one point in time holding the senior posts of head of process improvement and executive head of operation simultaneously.

Mahon returns to Lufthansa Technik Malta following a three-year engagement as senior director aircraft overhaul at Ameco Beijing, which is part of the international network of Lufthansa Technik.

He replaces Marcus Motschenbacher who now moves on to the position of vice president, base maintenance production EUMEA/Americas.