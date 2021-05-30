PB Group has appointed David Raphael Busuttil as its new CEO. He succeeds John Naudi, the founder of the company, who now becomes executive chairman.

In his role, Busuttil will be leading the group’s executive management which is composed of Roger Calleja as chief operations officer, Lucianne Spiteri Gonzi as financial controller and Ronald V. Baker as chief business development officer.

Founded in 2008 as PBSERV Ltd, the company went on to establish itself as a leading engineering product and service specialist in the upstream oil and gas industry. Today, the group has expanded into a strong logistics, engineering and technical services provider operating in a number of territories across the African region.

“At such a critical time when businesses, business leaders and entrepreneurs need to remain on the alert, be resilient and implement changes for growth and innovation, I am very enthusiastic to be joining the PB Group where I have already found a highly motivated, dynamic team focused on results and feel privileged to be backed by a board of experienced professionals,” Busuttil said.

He explained how the sustained momentum with which the group closed last year has increased its operational needs, and consequently led the company to expand its employee base by 25 per cent over the first quarter of 2021.

“My first few weeks have been dedicated to understanding the group’s strategic objectives and values and making sure everyone is aligned with the same vision. From now on, my role will be to keep the company in line with its market focus on the African continent, where the growth potential is at its highest.

“In fact, we are already actively present in nearly a dozen African markets and we plan on covering more territories in the future. In parallel, we anticipate development of the other sectors of our group, namely further expansion of our logistics company and of our luxury properties concept,” he added.

Commenting on the appointment, chairman John Naudi explained how the industry carries important infrastructural investments that require meticulous decision-making.

“At PB Group, we appreciate the lead time it takes to develop any new territory and our in-country presence today is the fruit of long-term development, investment in time and resources over many years. We welcome David on board as the group’s new CEO who, with his experience and passion, will be leading the company and helping it pursue its strategic direction,” he said.