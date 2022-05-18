Tonio Mallia has been appointed chief executive officer of the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation, succeeding Cynthia de Giorgio who had been leading the foundation’s management since 2004.

The foundation thanked Ms de Giorgio for her work towards the conservation of this national monument to its pristine condition. She will continue her role as curator.

Mallia, served as director of procurement and contracts at the University of Malta between 2010 and 2021, and director materials management and logistics for Mater Dei Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital and Boffa Hospital.

He was also a business development consultant for different organisations, besides other roles in nursing, the healthcare profession, and care for the elderly.

He assumed full-time duties at the foundation’s offices in Valletta on April 1.

The St John's Co-Cathedral Foundation is responsible for running the Co-Cathedral and administering its museum. It recently made headlines after a group of shop owners that occupy adjacent buildings started court action seeking to stop the foundation from evicting them.

Apart from Mallia, who leads management as CEO, the foundation is governed by a council board made up of three members appointed by the Archbishop of Malta and three others appointed by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Foundation members are Glenn Micallef, who serves as president, Frank Zammit, Matthew Zerafa, Paul Carmel Vella, Emmanuel Agius and Salvinu Micallef.