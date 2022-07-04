Lisa Cassar Shaw has been appointed chief executive of the Social Care Standards Authority (SCSA).

The Ministry for Active Ageing announced that Cassar Shaw will replace Angele Ellul Fenech.

SCSA is the body responsible for the regularisation of standards in elderly homes and other care facilities.

Cassar Shaw graduated in tourism and management and is currently concluding a doctorate in social sciences. She is a former lecturer of the University and other educational institutions, and has occupied managerial posts in family businesses.

Cassar Shaw is a mother of three children.