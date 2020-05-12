Samir Saied has been appointed chairman of GO plc with immediate effect.



Saied, who was recently appointed chairman and chief executive officer at Tunisie Telecom, occupied the post of chairman of the BTK Group, a Tunisian affiliate of the French banking Group BPCE.

From January 2016 to March 2019, he was general manager at Société Tunisienne de Banque (“STB”). Before joining STB, he was CEO of Al Hosn Investment Company, a position he held since September 2013.

Al Hosn Investment Company, is a partnership between the Omani Ministry of Finance and the Qatari Sovereign Fund. It was established to invest in the agricultural, aquaculture, health, educational, industrial and telecommunication sectors as well as technology start-ups in Oman.

Previously, was general manager of the Oman Development Bank for 10 years.



Having started his career at Arab Tunisian Bank, Saied has accumulated over 30 years of experience in commercial development and investment banks with expertise in corporate finance, risk management and venture capital.



Saied, is a graduate engineer from the École Centrale de Paris.