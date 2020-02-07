Deborah Schembri (right), STM Malta managing director, has been elected chairperson of MARSP – the Malta Association of Retirement Scheme Practitioners.

MARSP is the single organisation combining the experience, practical information and coordination of all licensed retirement scheme administrators in Malta. The association was set up in 2010, following the establishment of a number of pensions scheme administrators and trustees in Malta, initially focusing on the international pensions market, with an emphasis on British expatriates.

The association has a number of members whose businesses cover QROPS, international pensions and now the local pensions market representing substantial assets under management. The association is primarily concerned with regulation, taxation and industry best practice. MARSP meets regularly and discussions are also led around the key sub-committees. The association regularly liaises with the various stakeholders covering general topics of industry best practice and new local and international legislation.

Schembri has over 20 years’ experience holding senior management roles in various industries. In her various C-level and board member roles she had formulated new strategic directions and implemented the necessary changes. She has been instrumental in setting up and growing various companies. She is a Certified Public Accountant, holds a Masters in Business Administration from Henley Management College and holds an Advanced Diploma in Retirement Provision pursued with the UK Pensions Management Institute.

She is a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants and the Malta Institute of Taxation, and a member of the Malta Institute of Management, Institute of Financial Services Practitioners and an associate member of the Pension Management Institute UK. She sits on various committees within the Malta Chamber of Commerce and the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners. Over the past seven years she has been contributing to growing the pensions industry in Malta covering both the local and international markets.