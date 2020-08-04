Louis de Gabriele has been reappointed president of the Chamber of Advocates, the professional body said on Tuesday.

The other members of the newly elected council are Stephen Tonna Lowell, vice-president; Stefan Camilleri, secretary general; Peter Fenech, financial officer; Anna Mifsud Bonnici, external relations officer; Karl Briffa, ethics officer; Matthew Brincat, academic/education officer; Jesmond Manicaro, chairman of the audit committee; and Edward Gatt and Timothy Bartolo.

The Chamber of Advocates represents all lawyers admitted to the bar in Malta. It is a voluntary NGO funded through membership fees and fundraising activities.

Its council is elected every three years.