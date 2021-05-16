Oxford College of Marketing (Oxcom) has launched a new Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) study centre in Malta.

The CIM represents the gold standard for marketing qualifications: with over 30,000 members in 36 countries, it is the only organisation worldwide able to grant official ‘chartered marketer’ status.

Founded in 1997, the UK-based training provider Oxcom offers a range of accredited marketing qualifications, training courses and apprenticeships. The college is recognised internationally and has formed partnerships in many countries including Australia, Egypt, Romania, Russia, and the Middle East.

Oxcom is an official strategic partner of the CIM; this is a testament to the excellent levels of student support and teaching it offers across the full range of marketing courses. Hundreds of delegates graduate with their CIM qualifications every year. These include foundation certificates and diplomas in professional marketing and digital marketing, a postgraduate diploma in professional marketing and a marketing leadership programme.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it also launched a series of short marketing masterclasses, which were free to attend for learners seeking employment.

Oxcom offers a variety of study options, including distance learning, virtual classes and face-to-face classes. It has a wide network of experienced tutors, a bespoke online-learning platform and a dedicated head office team. Oxcom has innovated its delivery of virtual-learning classes, supporting delegates in continuing their studies while working and studying remotely.

Oxcom also works with organisations to offer a range of bespoke learning options, having worked with multiple clients from a wide range of sectors and industries, including Barclaycard, British Gas, Royal Mail, Sony, O2, the Ministry of Defence and Vodafone.

In Malta, the college has successfully run training programmes commissioned by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection.

