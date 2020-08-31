Dizz Group has announced the appointment of Kenneth Abela as the new chief financial officer, joining the top management team to strengthen and enhance the finance and control function.

Abela brings with him a wealth of experience, primarily in the hospitality industry. For the past years, Abela has led the finance and control function of a leading group of hotels and other catering establishments in Malta.

Abela was also entrusted with directorships within the various companies and the position of company secretary. He was instrumental in steering the companies under his responsibilities through key moments such as mergers and takeovers and also the bid to successfully take the group of companies to being listed on the Malta Stock Exchange as a public liability company.

Abela has a strong track record and a passion for leadership, engaging teams of individuals and empowering them to provide optimum service both to internal and external stakeholders, ensuring that the organisation under his tutelage is driven by optimum ethics and sound financial considerations.

Abela said he is looking forward to an exciting new challenge with this innovative and forward-looking group of companies.

Founded in the year 2000, Dizz has been involved in the retail fashion business since the early days. Over the years the group has enjoyed continuous growth and the brand portfolio now includes some of the most popular and prestigious higher end market leading labels.

In recent times the company has embarked on a diversification programme which has seen the Dizz Group moving into the catering business, opening of a number of cafes under the Pascucci and restaurants under the Pastrocchio franchise. In recent months the Group has also opened the third food franchise concept, Salad Box.