From a group of 12 friends who came together back in 1994 to today’s 70-strong mixed choir, The New Choral Singers, under the direction of Mauro Farrugia, are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

With the aim of delivering the highest standards in choral singing for the musical delight of audiences of all ages, over time the choir gradually expanded its musical repertoire to include items of increasing technical difficulty, with pieces ranging from Renaissance and Baroque compositions, through to contemporary works.

As they spring into their anniversary celebrations, The New Choral Singers will be holding a thanksgiving Mass on June 15 at 6.30pm at Christ the King parish church, Paola, to which the public is cordially invited to attend. Among other compositions to be presented on the day, the full choir, organ and guest musicians will be performing music by Reimann, Bach, Frisina, as well as by the choir’s previous musical director, Robert Calleja.

The choir enjoys a stellar reputation, regularly receiving excellent reviews for its performances and services. Over these past 25 years, The New Choral Singers have held numerous concerts, both in Malta and abroad, delighting their ever-growing audience while also raising funds for several charitable organi­sations through retiring collections held during performances. The choir’s 25th anniversary concert will be held in October and more details will be announced closer to the date.

