The New Choral Singers present their annual seasonal concert entitled Musical Tidings.

The concert, envisioned as a celebration for choir, organ and brass, is set in two parts, with the first on December 13 at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, and the second on December 18 at the church of St Dominic and the Blessed Virgin, Rabat (next to Villa Messina).

Under the direction of Mauro Farrugia, the choir will be accompanied by Gino Mulè Stagno on the organ and the TNCS Brass and Percussion Ensemble.

The programme includes Silent Night and Angels we have heard on high, and carols dating back to the 16th century through to select pieces of our time.

As in previous years and in the spirit of Christmas, the audience will be invited to join the choir in song for some traditional favourites.

Entrance is free of charge and no reservation is required, however, a retiring collection will be held at the end of both performances. Both concerts start at 7.30pm though it is recommended to arrive early to secure a seat. The New Choral Singers is a registered voluntary organisation – VO/0343. For more information, visit www.thenewchoralsingers.com.