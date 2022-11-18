Two new attractions will complement the huge Christmas tree made up of glass bottles that adorns the main square in front of Għajnsielem parish church during Christmastide.

Volunteers have already started mounting the steel structures of the tree and the other set-ups under the direction of Għajnsielem vice mayor Franco Ciangura.

Għajnsielem local council, the Gozo Ministry, the Cultural Heritage Directorate and Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada are supporting the project.