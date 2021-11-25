Cirque du Soleil’s new show Fieri is opening at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta this evening.

The show, which features the same signature style acrobatics and visual artistry that Cirque du Soleil fans worldwide have come to expect and appreciate, is tailored exclusively for Malta, as it celebrates the country’s singular cultural diversity and history.

Malta is also the first European country to host a new show by the troupe post-COVID-19.

Fieri has been described by the company as an uplifting journey.

“A rallying tale of resilience from the heart of the Mediterranean, the show is a modern take on the unifying spirit of the Maltese archipelago. The show weaves a shining, contemporary mosaic inspired by the jewel of the sea,” the company says.

Fieri is taking place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta until December 19. This event is following the COVID-19 protocols currently in place by the health authorities. Patrons must present a full vaccination certification at point of entry. For more details and tickets, visit https://www.visitmalta.com/en/events-in-malta-and-gozo/event/fieri-by-cirque-du-soleil/.