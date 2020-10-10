A secondary school in Żejtun has been extended by more than 2,500 square metres, adding 13 classes, eight science labs and specific classrooms for home economics, engineering and design lessons.

Żejtun Secondary School was extended by building a floor above each existing school block. Works to renovate the existing school building are ongoing as part of a €5 million project for the school.

Students are being taught in mobile classrooms while works are under way. In a statement announcing the newly-opened classrooms, the Education Ministry said that mobile classrooms were equipped “just like any other class” and said that using mobile classrooms ensured that students would not have to move to another school for the duration of repair works.

Video: Education Ministry

The newly-built sections were inaugurated by Education Minister Owen Bonnici together with St Thomas More College Principal George Psaila and Head of School Anna Spiteri Meilak.

Speaking at the event, Bonnici said that the school would also be developing labs and workshops for vocational subjects such as IT, hairdressing, media, fashion and hospitality.