The Concept Stadium, a local boutique marketing consultancy company, has boosted its account management and PR team with a new addition, Rebecca Calleja, who brings two service areas offered together.

Calleja comes from a 17-year tenure in marketing with the first half of that working with a leading marketing agency in Malta, followed by seven years in the corporate, software and IT industry.

Throughout the years, Calleja has managed renowned local corporate brands. Calleja’s portfolio of responsibilities at the Concept Stadium includes heading the PR service area and assisting part of the company’s client portfolio in the face of ever-changing needs and proposing innovative ways of go-to-market activations, which in particular have a focus on corporate communications, public relations and event management.

She said: “I feel particularly lucky to have joined this team of commercial creatives, with their passion, drive and inspiring philosophy to help our clients achieve better results for their businesses. We’re a company that also has CSR ingrained in our DNA, and a huge soft spot for helping the community we live in – and that’s a winner in my books. I’m very excited to move forward with this team, and continue to deliver creative yet commercially-sensitive activations that the Concept Stadium have become known for.”

Jonathan Dalli, co-founder and CEO of the Concept Stadium, commented: “People are crucial in the organic growth of this organisation. Since her joining the team in the beginning of this year, Rebecca’s depth of knowledge and experience have already shown us she’s a brilliant addition to our team. We are adamant in continuing to attract Commercial Creatives as we have done from the very beginning, and Rebecca’s engagement is a testament of just that. Her engagement will also ensure that we’re not only reacting to market conditions and client requirements, but additional proposing fresh and innovative ideas that help clients achieve their overall strategic KPIs.”

For more information, visit https://conceptstadium.com/.