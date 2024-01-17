The Los Angeles’ Clippers new Intuit Dome, set to open next August, will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, the league said Tuesday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement at a press conference at the still-under-construction arena, alongside Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Los Angeles major Karen Bass.

The All-Star game will return to Southern California for the first time since 2018, when it was held at Staples Center — now Crypto.com Arena — the venue currently shared by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers.

Ballmer, who became the Clippers’ majority owner in 2014, said in 2017 he wanted to move the team to its own arena.

