Malta’s largest real estate group, QuickLets and Zanzi Homes has launched the new year with a solid commitment to improve their offering by appointing Chantelle Muscat as their new Chief Marketing Officer. Muscat joins the Head Office Leadership Team that has continuously grown through the years to sustain the fast-paced expansion the group has experienced since its inception back in 2013.

Over the years, Muscat held the position of Marketing Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the Real Estate, Telecommunications, Automotive, and Gaming industries. Muscat holds a Marketing Honours degree and graduated in Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Malta. Moreover, she has extensive experience in Marketing, including the digital side which has been instrumental for QuickLets and Zanzi Homes over the years to get to the point they are today.

Commenting on her appointment Muscat explained: “I believe that marketing is both an art and a science, I have found that the perfect marketing strategy in all sorts of industries balances creativity and analysis, data, emotions and logic. As I continue to thrive in my career, I have learnt with no doubt that good marketing makes the company look smart, but great marketing makes the customer feel smart."

Muscat is as vibrant as the group she now forms part of and is fully geared to take this prominent role and lead the brands, which she has been entrusted with, to the next level. She will be responsible for designing the overall Marketing strategy for the group and see its effective implementation in the years to follow. Together with QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, Muscat will be managing multiple brands including the QLZH Foundation and Saggar which have their own distinctive yet coordinated personalities. This poses its own challenges which is right what Muscat loves. She describes herself as an adventurous person, loves travelling and enjoys keeping fit as well as participating in obstacle races.

“QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, as well as our other brands have managed to become synonymous with leading real estate services over the years thanks to the hard work of all our team," said Steve Mercieca, CEO and Co-Founder of the Group. “It felt appropriate to compliment this growth and sustain it forward by opening this position and offer it to Chantelle. Brands serve clients and in nurturing the brands, we are showing our love to our clients. This is what Chantelle’s role is all about," he concluded.

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes offer real estate services for both letting and sales of property. They are the largest estate group in Malta, engaging over 520 property specialists operating from 36 offices around Malta and Gozo. The Group offers Franchising options to prospective investors in a solid and proven successful asset. QuickLets has also ventured internationally, a first for any Maltese real estate company, and offers letting services from its offices in Limassol and Nicosia, in Cyprus. To discover more, visit www.ql.mt and www.zh.mt or if you would like to join QuickLets or Zanzi Homes one can apply here for Letting Specialists or here for Sales.