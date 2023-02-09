Domenico Tedesco said he wants to make Belgium’s players “happy and motivated” after taking over as head coach on Wednesday.

The Belgian football federation (RBFA) said the 37-year-old Tedesco would succeed Roberto Martinez, who stepped down after Belgium failed to qualify for the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup.

The Belgians were hampered by reported disagreements within the squad in Qatar as the “golden generation” scored only one goal in three games.

