The Archdiocese of Malta and the UĦM Voice of the Workers have signed a new collective agreement for the workers of the Archbishop’s Curia and Ecclesiastical Tribunals after it was approved by the Diocesan Representative Council chaired by Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna.

The agreement, which will come into force as from January 1, 2021 and covers a period of three years, was signed by the administrative secretary of the Archdiocese of Malta, Michael Pace Ross, and the chief executive of UĦM Voice of the Workers, Josef Vella.

At the signing of the agreement, Pace Ross explained that the agreement was due to enter into force this year but was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. This is after the European Central Bank recommended European banks, including APS Bank, not to distribute dividends to shareholders this year. He explained how this decision had an impact on the archdiocese’s revenue.

The administrative secretary of the Archdiocese of Malta, Michael Pace Ross (left) and the chief executive of UĦM Voice of the Workers, Josef Vella, the signatories of the collective agreement.

Through this new collective agreement, workers will enjoy various benefits, including the strengthening of family-friendly measures

Pace Ross thanked the UĦM Voice of the Workers for understanding as well as all the workers for the sacrifices they are making to keep the work of the Curia and the Tribunals going.

Vella said that this was a difficult time, but he is satisfied that the Archdiocese of Malta understood the demands of the union and therefore the increases that were to come into force will still be granted. He said that through this new collective agreement, workers will enjoy various benefits, including the strengthening of family-friendly measures.

Isabelle Farrugia, senior manager at the UĦM Voice of the Workers, explained that through this new agreement, the workers will be improving their working conditions not only with wage increases but also through opportunities for improvement of their careers.

The collective agreement provides for higher increments, a longer service bonus, better recognition for education and worker development and training among other benefits as from next year, along with better wages.

Also present for the signing were Rebecca Gatt, human resources manager of the Archdiocese of Malta, as well as the workers’ representatives.