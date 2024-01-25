Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre is inaugurating a collective exhibition on Saturday.

Curated by Austin Camilleri, Unknown Prescription will feature works by Mario Abela, Charles Balzan and Justin Falzon. The exhibition will explore ideas of transition, fragmentation and the flesh, where paintings and photography “dialogue with artefacts” from Il-Ħaġar’s permanent collection.

The exhibition catalogue (Il-Ħaġar GEMS #28), to be officially launched on February 17, will feature essays by Austin Camilleri, Maria Frendo, Niki Young, and Gabriel Zammit. Other associated events are being planned too.

Unknown Prescription is being officially opened on Saturday at 7.30pm. For seating reservations, e-mail events@heartofgozo.org.mt. The exhibition runs until April 14 during the normal opening hours of 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.