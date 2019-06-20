The Central Bank is issuing a €2 commemorative coin depicting Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples on Monday.

The coin is the fourth in a series of seven dedicated to the Maltese islands’ Unesco World Heritage prehistoric sites. The coin reverse shows the common €2 side. The obverse (national side), designed by Noel Galea Bason, shows a representation of Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples.

Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples in Mġarr date to around 3,600-3,000 BC. The site was brought to the attention of Sir Temi Zammit in 1916 and the first excavations were conducted in 1923. This temple is one of the best preserved in Malta and its imposing portal, together with the three steps leading to it, are the main features of the coin’s design.

These commemorative coins were struck in circulation quality at the Monnaie de Paris in France. The issue is limited to 320,000 coins, of which 300,000 will be issued in rolls and 20,000 will be available in cards. The cost of a roll of 25 coins is €70, while that of a coin card is €7.

The coins may be purchased directly from the Malta Coin Centre’s e-shop, which can be accessed from the Bank’s website www.centralbankmalta.org. Alternatively, one may visit the Malta Coin Centre counter at the main building of the Central Bank of Malta, Castille Place, Valletta.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Malta Coin Centre via email on mcc@centralbankmalta.org or by calling (+356) 2550 6006/7.