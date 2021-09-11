Dennis Vella Baldacchino is to replace John Cachia as Commissioner for Mental Health, the government announced on Saturday.

Vella Baldacchino currently serves as chief medical Officer within the Health Ministry – a post he has occupied since 2014.

He will start working as mental health Commissioner on October 1 and will be officially appointed to the post on December 1, the ministry said.

According to the Mental Health Act, commissioners are appointed by the prime minister after consulting the Opposition leader as he sees fit.

Vella Baldacchino will be the second person to serve as commissioner, with the incumbent John Cachia, who has served that role since 2012, having been the first.

The current commissioner, John Cachia.

The Office of the Commissioner for Mental Health promotes and safeguards the rights of persons suffering from a mental disorder and their carers and is responsible for ensuring structures and infrastructure required by the Mental Health Act is properly implemented.

Commissioners can receive complaints and queries, investigate alleged breaches of rights, influence legislative proposals and increase awareness of mental health and related issues.