The Maltese governing body of taekwondo has returned to the national and international community after a hiatus of over a year.

In December 2019, a delegation from World Taekwondo Europe headed by its president visited Malta and met with representatives from the Maltese Olympic Committee and SportMalta before meeting the committee members of the Malta Taekwondo Federation.

As a result of this visit, World Taekwondo suspended the federation as it was deemed unfit to continue operating in harmony.

An Interim Board was put in its place to oversee the sport locally whilst the governing body examined the governance issues that had plagued the sport in Malta over numerous years.

