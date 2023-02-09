A compulsory study unit at the university that has drawn the students’ ire adds value to the academic experience, the University of Malta said on Thursday.

It said in a statement the Communication and Academic Skills Programme (CASP) targets invaluable skills crucial to academic excellence that prepare students for the academic challenges, the demands of the world of work, and the opportunities which are yet to be created.

“CASP is designed to immerse students in the experience of inquiry-based writing strategies and encourages them to engage in the iterative process of writing and presenting research.

This is the time when a university student starts to interact with academic conventions while growing increasingly skilful in a specific discipline,” the university said.

More than 1,400 University of Malta students have signed a petition to have CASP removed. They say they were not informed about it and it was introduced “without their consent”.

They also argue that the inclusion of CASP in the study schedule would see them exceed the recommended 60 ECTS credits to be obtained for a scholastic year.

But the university said both study-units (four ECTS + four ECTS) are driven by an overarching principle, which is to prepare students to be versatile in their competencies as they adapt to a rapidly changing world.

They aim to develop students’

critical thinking and reasoning;

ability to evaluate and strategically process information;

collaboration through the mediation of opposing views;

self-direction through metacognitive skills; and

creative problem-solving skills.

These are the fundamental global skills that students require in the 21st century, it insisted.

The university said CASP study-units are embedded in the course programmes as “extra study-units” and are complementary to the 180 ECTS.

Attendance is mandatory and the result of each study-unit is reported on the students’ transcripts.

However, performance in these study-units will not impact the course average and the final classification.

It said that foreign universities in the US, the UK and other European countries have had similar programmes for several years.

“The University of Malta has long felt the need for such a programme and is now introducing it to all students commencing their studies. Apart from enriching students’ experience in their degrees, CASP responds to the demands of recruitment expectations.

“Information about CASP was published by the university at the start of the academic year both within the respective undergraduate programmes of study and through a dedicated webpage.

“An email to all first-year undergraduate students was sent by the rector on October 31 asking them to attend an information meeting about CASP,” the university said.