Melita Limited has launched three new mobile plans with an entirely new concept. These plans will, in fact, offer customers a choice of mobile internet speeds rather than data bundles.

All customers will, therefore, have unlimited data, regardless of the plan they choose, but select a speed at which they wish to use their data depending on their own specific needs.

The three new mobile plans ‒ named Surfer, Streamer and Racer, ‒ start from €25 per month. The Surfer plan offers endless mobile data at speeds of up to 3Mbps, for those who use mobile internet for e-mail, to browse the web and for social media.

The Streamer plan offers speeds of up to 20Mbps, ideal for those who use mobile internet also to watch online TV, use music services and make video calls.

Finally, the Racer plans offers speeds of up to 200Mbps, allowing users to stream HD content, up/download heavy files and enjoy interactive gaming.

Mireille Muscat, head of marketing at Melita Limited, said: “The days of worrying about whether your internet data bundle is going to last until the end of the month are over. Thanks to Melita’s new plans, customers can now decide on a speed that matches their usage habits and then enjoy endless data at a price that is unrivalled in Malta.

“Going forward, Melita will continue to seek new ways to deliver its products in a way that meets, and exceeds, our customers’ expectations.

“It is this approach which has enabled Melita to grow its mobile customer base to more than 150,000 subscriptions and inspires us to continue developing new ideas.”

More information is available at melita.com.