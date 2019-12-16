On December 3, the new concept store Finesse was officially inaugurated. Spanning 200 square metres, the concept store brings together four internationally renowned brands in homeware, giftware and jewellery sectors including Mathilde M, Blanc D’Ivoire, Linea Sette and Preciosa.

Mathilde M offers homeware such as home scents, candles, diffusers, perfume, creams and unique baby products. Blanc D’Ivoire is a high-end brand offering home decor such as soft furnishings, unique furniture pieces, armchairs, dining products and so much more. Linea Sette features exquisite stone and mosaic figurines, dining table decorations, elegant loose furniture, and distinctive bedroom and bathroom accessories. Preciosa jewellery and giftware features unique pieces made using a centuries-old tradition of Bohemian cut crystal, high-level craftsmanship and cutting-edge technologies.

The store is conveniently segmented so that each brand is showcased individually with its own dedicated area – however the entire store comes together cohesively due to the common characteristics that all brands share: style, individuality and above all, good taste. Finesse is owned by the team behind Adore More, a business launched over 10 years ago offering apertures, doors, blinds, shading systems and more, and having its showroom in Mosta.

Mario Camilleri, sales and operations manager said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to take this next step in our business journey and would like to thank all those who have offered their support and helped us get to where we are today. Finesse is for those people who are after pieces that are special and unique, whether it’s jewellery, homeware or even furniture and collectibles. At Finesse it’s all about style and individuality.”

Finesse is located in Valley Mansions, Valley Road, Birkirkara and is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6.30pm. More information on finesse.com.mt or Finesse on Facebook and Instagram.