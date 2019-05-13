The government released the new Avoidance of Damage to Third Party Property Regulations, 2019, which seeks to protect neighbours from damages resulting from any excavation, demolition or construction work. Vanessa Macdonald explains the main points of this law.

What laws cover the sector?

The Periti Act of 1999 outlines the qualifications of architects and their warranting but does not go into their responsibilities. That falls partly under the Civil Code, Article 1638, which lays the responsibility for a building of not only the architect but also the contractor. The responsibility is valid for 15 years from completion and covers any defect in construction. How the responsibility would be shared between the architect and the contractor was basically left up to the courts to decide – and will now be even harder to determine

The Development Planning Act says that applications can only be submitted by an architect, while the Building Regulation Act (2011) gives them the duty to sign off on completion of projects as being compliant with regulations.

The Building Regulation Act provides for the registration and authorisation of those working for the sector or supplying materials for it. The Building Regulation Office (BRO) was given this task and could also suspend, withdraw or delete any licence or registration it has issued.

Wide-ranging categories of workers required licensing with a register meant to be held by the BRO and to be available to the public – but this was until now not done in full. Former Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers (KTP) president Alex Torpiano complained that the information registered was incomplete – for example, without a validity period or ID card number for identification.

However, the laws referred to above did not delve into the role of the site manager beyond explaining how they would be involved in the case of notifications.

So from where does the concept of a site manager emerge?

The site manager was originally the person who would protect the owner’s interest, there to ensure that the contractor was doing what they were supposed to do.

Until now, the role was defined by the Environmental Management Construction Site Regulations, 2007, which says that the site manager could be (a) the owner himself; (b) the project supervisor as construed in the Minimum Health and Safety Requirements for work and construction sites regulations of 2004; (c) an architect; or (d) any other competent person.

In the absence of a nominated site manager, the owner would by default be given that role. The law saw the role of the site manager as complementing that of the architect, making them responsible for ensuring that permits, certifications, authorisations or approvals were in place.

The new law would make architects the site technical officers

Where do third party rights come into the picture?

These are encapsulated in the Avoidance of Damage to Third Party Property Regulations of 2013, which make the site manager the sole person responsible for compliance with this set of regulations and which make the developer the default site manager if no one is formally appointed.

The KTP has been asking for years for the complex web of different laws to be reviewed as it was too cumbersome to work with. However, the new regulations seem to create even more anomalies by changing clauses in one Act without clarifying their impact on other laws.

Moreover, instead of being nominated by the owner to look after their interests, the site technical officer will be nominated by the very contractor that they are meant to be monitoring.

If the law already envisaged that architects could be site managers, what is all the fuss about?

The new law would make architects the “site technical officers”, which poses logistical problems. Does an architect have time to go to each site to ensure that the contractor does what they were told to do?

Perhaps the best analogy would be that of a nurse and a doctor. A doctor would decide on the medication to give a patient and would instruct the nurse, assuming that they had enough knowledge and experience, to carry out those instructions. The new law is a bit like saying that doctors actually have to be there whenever the nurse does so, which is clearly not feasible.

It is also not clear what happens to the current appointed site managers and whether they are all out of a job as of today.

Is the role of the STO the only issue?

Alas, no. For example, the KTP frets that too much emphasis is being put on the geotechnical considerations of the ground below the site.

Many of the regulations also need to reflect the fact that we are no longer talking about two-storey terraced houses with a basement, and that multi-storey buildings with multi-storey underground car parks require a fresh approach.

For example, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar pointed out that the minimum distance of 76cm from a neighbouring wall has not been increased.

The regulations might only be a knee-jerk reaction at best, but what is worse is that they are only a knee-jerk reaction to one aspect: third party properties. They do not address the shocking increase in occupational accidents, many of which have resulted in tragedies.